Sydney Sweeney Stuns in New Armani Beauty Campaign: See the Pic Here

The actress is the new face of the luxury beauty brand.

Sydney Sweeney. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Actress Sydney Sweeney is the new face of Armani Beauty, and the Euphoria star shared a striking campaign photo on Instagram on Jan. 23.

The photo, captured by photographer Damon Baker, featured a close-up of Sweeney’s face. While her glowing skin is the focal point of the pic, the actress wore a gauzy black top and statement earrings styled by Molly Dickson.

Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez used Armani Beauty Power Fabric + Longwear High Cover Foundation ($69) to achieve the 25-year-old’s flawless complexion. Sweeney’s shoulder-length blonde locks were worn loose and wavy, styled by hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza.

“I'm very excited to share the @armanibeauty Power Fabric+ campaign shot by my beautiful, and dear friend @damon_baker ✨,” Sweeney wrote in her caption.

Plenty of The White Lotus star’s 14.4 million followers took to the comments section.

“I love you ❤️ this moment was truly magical 🥰,” commented Baker, while Dickson left three flame emojis as her feedback.

“STUNNING ❤️,” wrote Oropeza, while actress Jennette McCurdy simply said, “wow.”

“Moments to remember 💕💫,” added Hernandez.

Earlier this month, Sweeney told Vogue that working with Armani was a longtime goal she and her makeup artist shared.

“It actually was a dream of my makeup artist [Melissa Hernandez] and me to work with Armani; since Day 1, we always said that was our dream,” Sweeney said.

“My makeup journey was really rough until I met her—she changed my life,” she added.

