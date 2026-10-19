Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski and Lindsey Vonn Shine in 3 Trends Seen at the Academy Museum Gala

The 6th annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 17, and the fundraiser drew out celebrities across the music and film space, as well as professional athletes and more.

The annual event, which raised $14 million in funds for the museum this year, featured a headlining performance by Taylor Swift and honored stars like Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo and John Carpenter. Prior to the event kicking off, however, celebrities walked the red carpet in style, where we noticed a number of trends. From muted shades of icy blue and silver to pops of color and elegant black from head to toe, here are just a few of the highlights.

Silver sparkles

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Before performing a four-song setlist (featuring tracks like “Blank Space” and “Love Story”) at the event, Swift walked the red carpet in a gorgeous ice-blue-meets-silver strapless gown by Dior. The custom dress featured a sparkly bow detail at the bust and intricate pleating throughout.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen | Lisa O’Connor/Getty Images

Teigen, a model and entrepreneur, wore a similar hue for the occasion. Her strapless Andrew Kwon gown also featured a semi-sheer bust adorned with three-dimensional sparkly fabric. In an Instagram reel of the look, the designer noted that the garment required over 400 hours of custom embroidery.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn on Saturday, Washington’s Elie Saab dress is from the designer’s fall/winter 2026 collection. The Scandal star’s sparkly silver gown featured bow adornments around her waist and at the actor’s neckline.

Elegant black

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Clad in a gorgeous David Webb gown, Vonn hit the red carpet with a fierce smolder. Her gown featured an incredibly cool neckline and a thigh-high slit, which showed off the Olympian’s black pointed-toe pumps, all of which were styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Looking elegant in archival Versace from the designer’s spring/summer 2001 couture collection, the entrepreneur and mom of two proved that a little black dress is always a good idea. Grainge wore her brunette locks in her signature slicked-back bun.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alba’s custom Tamara Ralph Couture gown featured a strapless neckline and a chic fishtail hemline. The Honest Company founder’s ruffled garment was styled by Dani Michelle.

Fiery red hues

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Model and best-selling author Ratajkowski made an impression in a bright red Burc Akyol dress styled by Danielle Goldberg. The swimwear designer wore her dark locks in a sleek blowout styled by Evanie Frausto, and also worked with makeup artist Janice Daoud for glam.

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star’s custom Mônot dress featured a flattering halter neckline, while the actor’s full look was styled by Molly Dickson. Grace also collaborated with hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez for glam.

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last night, The Hunting Wives star showcased a sparkly Max Mara gown from the designer’s 2027 collection. Snow’s monochromatic ensemble also included a pair of pointed-toe red pumps beneath her floor-length dress. She was styled by Yael Quint.

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