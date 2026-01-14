Teyana Taylor Channels Lady Liberty Energy for Cinematic ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover
Teyana Taylor is finally getting the roses she deserves.
The One Battle After Another actress graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s Winter Issue ahead of America’s 250th birthday. For the special occasion, Taylor was styled to resemble Lady Liberty, wearing a one-sleeve draped dress and a crown fit for a queen. Striking a confident pose, she held a torch in one hand, with the light of the blazing fire highlighting her smouldering gaze.
With the media outlet, Taylor discussed taking it all in—her accolades, her being in the room with other star-studded peers, her global recognition and so much more.
“Oh my God, it’s been like, busy, busy, busy,” the 35-year-old told the magazine. “But in the best way, of course. I think going from being able to work with Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, I’m like, this is a lot [...] To see people handling me with so much care and love, it’s been like I’ve been moving from master class to master class.”
She went on, adding, “It’s like, I am able to be the best version of myself because I’m surrounded by the best of the best?”
Taylor won’t let her head get too big, though, especially with the Academy Awards around the corner. She told Vanity Fair that she doesn’t want to “jinx” her potential nomination and win. Even so, the buzz is in the air, and the bee looks a lot like Ms. Taylor.
Her humility doesn’t come without a past, as she reflected on all the times she had been counted out of the conversation. With Hollywood being so unpredictable, there was a time when she didn’t know if she would ever find her place in the industry.
At some point, she recalled telling herself, “Every single prayer you’ve ever prayed has been answered. Here’s the answer. I told you, this was always yours. You just needed to do the work to get there, and you needed to be patient.”
All those years she’s invested in herself since she was a young teenager hanging out with Beyoncé have paid off. Now, she’s reaping the fruits of her fabulous hard work.
Read Taylor’s full Vanity Fair cover story here.
Lady Liberty to Liberty Lady? The possibilities are endless when it comes to all the places Taylor could go, and her roses couldn’t have come at a better time.