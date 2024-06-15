YSE Beauty’s New Eye Patches Are Key to ‘Looking Your Best,’ According to Molly Sims
We have been fans of YSE Beauty since it was founded just a little over a year ago. From the start, we were taken with its mission. Inspired by her own skincare journey (and struggles with various skin conditions), founder Molly Sims launched a company dedicated to making products that actually work—that deliver “genuine, bare-faced beauty,” according to the brand story.
Since YSE Beauty’s founding, Sims has sought to do just that. With award-winning products ranging from primers with SPF to exfoliating pads, the brand offers no-frills, effective skincare made for showing off your natural complexion.
Yesterday, the brand launched its newest product, The Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks ($36). Designed to hydrate, de-puff and brighten, the eye patches are perfect for anywhere, anytime. Or, as Sims said in an Instagram post, they are ideal for everything from “early mornings, the mornings after you drank a little too much or even the days a bucket of water is being thrown at you.”
Like other YSE Beauty products, they are designed with bare-faced beauty in mind. Forget overdoing your glam and opt for quality skincare products from Sims’s brand instead.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
YSE Beauty The Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks, $36 (ysebeauty.com)
Referred to as “the secret weapon for looking your best” by Sims, these eye masks are packed with ingredients like vitamin C, peptides and allantoin. Each box contains six pairs, which are guaranteed to hydrate and lighten delicate under-eye skin.