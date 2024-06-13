Molly Sims’s Weighted Workout Routine Is Guaranteed to Tone Your Muscles
There’s no doubt model Molly Sims knows how to work hard in the gym. All you need to do is to watch her latest Instagram reel to know that the 51-year-old means business.
Sims has been hitting the gym recently in a weighted vest, and the addition offers an added challenge for the Kentucky native, who typically performs a series of cardio and strength moves with the vest on. In response to interest from her social media following, the American model took to Instagram to share her “updated weighted vest workout routine,” which has been curated by her personal trainer, Erika DeFrates.
To start, Sims put on the vest and walked at a speed of 3 m.p.h. on a 12 percent incline on the treadmill for 10 minutes (a slight variation on the popular 12-3-30 workout). After 10 minutes, she increased the incline to 15 percent and walked for another 10 minutes.
After elevating her heart rate on the treadmill, Sims hit the gym floor, where she added a few more weights into the mix for her strength set. She did 10 reps of each of the following weighted exercises:
- Alt reverse lunges
- Alt hammer curls
- Upright row
- Front squats
- Pulses
- Kneeling oblique crunches
- Woodchopper with 6 lb. medicine ball
Sims recommended repeating the whole strength set three times to maximize your time on the mat. Though we don’t yet have a weighted vest of our own, you can consider us inspired by the model. We will be experimenting with the set the next time we hit the gym.