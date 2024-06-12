Trainer Kayla Itsines Offers Important Fitness Advice for Postpartum Mothers
When it comes to building a lasting fitness routine, all of our favorite digital instructors are big proponents of meeting followers where they’re at. Between Katie Austin’s “Bridal Glow Program” and Megan Roup’s pre and postnatal plans, the age of digital fitness is likewise the age of creating regimens for everyone at every stage of life.
That’s why we were immediately taken with Australian fitness instructor Kayla Itsines’s latest Instagram post. With a full-time job in digital fitness, the co-creator of the popular app, Sweat, has grown a social media following dedicated to her effective at-home routines (some of which she posts directly on Instagram) and her fitness and wellness tips.
Her latest was the perfect example of the push to create fitness content that satisfies every life stage. In addition to detailing the three post-pregnancy programs that Sweat offers, Itsines offered a little insight into postpartum exercise (fit for both current and future mothers).
“It is around two years before you start feeling like yourself again,” she explained in the clip. “The number one thing I would say to focus on is your deep core muscles.”
As a mother herself, Itsines is currently working through the effects of pregnancy on her body. Recently, she has found herself “having to go back and rehab” the deep core muscles that she missed working on immediately postpartum—and she doesn’t want the same for her followers.
So, if you focus on one thing in your postpartum fitness regimen, Itsines would urge you to work on your deep core—and you can start with her Sweat programs.