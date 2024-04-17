Jena Sims Just Surpassed Her Most Viral Video With This Sweet Family Moment
Yesterday, model and non-profit CEO Jena Sims was announced as the newest 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie. The 35-year-old was named co-winner of last year’s Swim Search, and recently traveled to Mexico for her brand photo shoot with visual artist Yu Tsai.
The proud mom of one is an avid TikTok content creator, who has had several videos go viral within the last several years. For example, when she and her husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, installed a glass floor in their Florida home, or more recently, when she showed off a built-in refrigerator compartment in her car. While the latter post has racked up 2.8 million views since it was posted last October, Sims just surpassed her most viral moment with a Masters-themed video that “doubled the glass floor install views,” she noted in an Instagram story on Tuesday.
In the April 11 TikTok, Sims zipped up her white jumpsuit and showed off her son’s tiny matching outfit. The video, which was set to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King, concluded with Sims holding Crew up in the air a la Rafiki hoisting Simba up in the 1994 Disney classic.
“Getting ready to show my son’s face to the world for the first time at the Masters,” Sims wrote across the start of the clip. Since giving birth to her child last summer, Sims has largely kept her child’s identity private, choosing not to show his face on social media. However, Crew made his public debut at the golf tournament in Georgia.
In addition to the face reveal teaser clip, which has since garnered 4.3 million views, Sims posted the sweetest transition video of herself and Koepka in a golf cart at the Masters from last year. It quickly cut to the couple, holding their baby boy, beaming at this year’s event as a family of three.