Drew Barrymore Shares Freeing Mindset for the Beach This Summer

The actress chatted with Hannah Waddingham about her new carefree state of mind.

Cara O’Bleness

Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

When it comes time to hit the beach this summer, we’re officially adopting Drew Barrymore’s mindset that every body is a bikini body.

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old actress chatted with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham on an episode of her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, about a recent trip she took to the shore with her daughters. Barrymore expressed dread over her thighs jiggling as she ran into the water and shyness about removing her T-shirt to expose her swimsuit underneath.

“I’m not vein, but I’m still a woman. I’m still normal, I still have the same, you know, thoughts about my cottage cheese thighs,” Barrymore admitted, before Waddingham interjected, “But you’re also Drew Barrymore, for God sakes, so you can do whatever you want.”

Barrymore then noted that despite the initial self-conscious thoughts that creeped into her mind, she gleefully ran into the water with “[her] body just swinging in the wind,” she joked. “And I thought, ‘I just don’t care anymore.’”

The moment was shared to the show’s Instagram feed on Monday, and elicited positive feedback from plenty of fans and followers.

“When you get to the ’I just don’t care anymore’ stage OMG it gives such a sense of freedom,” one user concurred of Barrymore’s unself-conscious stance.

“And you have the capacity to run and to swim and this alone is a great privilege and joy 🙌,” someone else pointed out.

“Your girls are going to remember the fun times they had growing up with their mum,” one person noted. “They aren’t going to remember what your body looked like 💕.”

