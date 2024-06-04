Hunter McGrady’s Mom, Brynja, Talks Body Confidence and Inclusivity
SI Swimsuit cover model Hunter McGrady walked in the brand’s runway show during Miami Swim Week on Saturday night, and she brought her mother, Brynja McGrady, along to the festivities.
Hunter, a model and podcast cohost, who is an outspoken advocate for size inclusivity in the modeling and fashion industries, shared a moving snippet from a conversation with her mom on Instagram earlier this week, in which Brynja divulged feeling incredibly comfortable in her own skin while attending SI Swimsuit brand events.
“I feel more comfortable with my body and my swim and all that kind of stuff here, in front of all the most gorgeous women in the world,” Brynja stated of her experience during Miami Swim Week. “When I was younger, and I was much thinner, I would never have even wanted to step in front of any of them ... I feel more comfortable than I ever have, I think, because you go out and you don’t feel like you don’t have issues because nobody else has issues.”
Hunter shared the sweet moment to her Instagram story, which was captured as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed breakfast together. The proud mom of two walked the SI Swimsuit runway show in two SKIMS swimsuits on Saturday night, and later issued an important reminder about body confidence to her 711,000 Instagram followers on Instagram.
“Reminding everyone that every body is a summer body ✔️ Reminding everyone that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful and worthy and can ALSO be seen on runways ✔️,” she wrote in her caption.