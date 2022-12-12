Alexandra Daddario Dresses Spookily for the Premiere of Her New Show, ‘Mayfair Witches’

The AMC series based on the novel trilogy by Anne Rice premieres on Jan. 8, 2023.

Alexandra Daddario. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario is bringing gothic glamour to the red carpet.

The White Lotus alum wore a gorgeous and spooky gown to the premiere of her new show, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The 36-year-old wore a black spotted off-the-shoulder Dior gown featuring gold tulle on the lower third. Her stylist, Emma Morrison, paired the dress with a chunky black belt, a diamond-studded choker and a stack of bejeweled rings.

Daddario’s glam for the Los Angeles event was done by Lottie, and included a cool-toned heavy contour, dark lipstick and a dramatic mascara moment. Her hair was slicked into a low ponytail by hairstylist Bobby Eliot.

“Premiere 💫,” the Baywatch star captioned her Dec. 9 post. “I can’t wait for y’all to see the show on January 8th!”

In the show, Daddario plays the lead role of Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who suddenly discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. She must come to terms with her newfound powers and attempt to combat the dark and sinister presence haunting her life.

The first two episodes of the fantasy horror drama will debut on Jan. 8 on AMC with additional episodes releasing weekly.

The eight-episode series is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice. Daddario stars alongside Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston.

The show is written and executive produced by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

According to Deadline, Breaking Bad’s Mark Johnson is overseeing development of the full “Anne Rice universe,” which already includes two seasons of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

