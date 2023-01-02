Alexandra Daddario Goes Skinny-Dipping on Her Beautiful Tropical Vacation

Alexandra Daddario attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario is living the life. The White Lotus star recently went on a gorgeous tropical vacation that included skinny-dipping in a private pool. She shared the pics to prove it.

“Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,” the 36-year-old captioned the Dec. 28 post on Instagram. The photo was taken from behind and a thumb covered her butt as she showed off her toned back and posed in front of miles of lush greenery and mountains.

The second snap in the carousel post, which garnered more than two million likes in less than one day, featured Daddario halfway in a pool splashing water over her already-wet short brown hair.

“Most hated finger in the history of world,” one follower joked in the comments, in reference to the clever positioning by her husband, producer Andrew Form.

“Brilliant (and beautiful) photo in every way,” another fan quipped.

The True Detective star and Form, who produced The Purge and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, got married in a low-key New Orleans ceremony in June. The two had the perfect meet-cute at the start of the pandemic, something that seems rather rare in world run by dating apps and limited chance-encounters. The 53-year-old was in New York for a few hours during a layover on a trip to Europe, and Daddario, who primarily lives in Los Angeles, was on the East coast for work.

“He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him,” Daddario recalled in an interview with Vogue. “I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.”

In April 2021, they had agreed to someday marry each other, and four months later they were engaged. The wedding took place at the Preservation Hall—they loved the fact that the building was old, historic and let its “flaws” show.

“We were trying to achieve a laid-back aesthetic,” Daddario explained. “We wanted it to be about music, drinking and authentic New Orleans. We said vows, cried and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers.”

