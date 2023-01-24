Alexis Ren Stuns in Sheer Lace Black Dress on Tropical Girls Trip

Alexis Ren. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Alexis Ren has nailed her tropical vacation looks. Whether it’s a beach day, an athleisure moment or flirty evening attire, the SI Swimsuit model always slays her outfits.

She shared a photo dump on Jan. 23 filled with stunning photos—the star of the show, however, was the sheer black maxi dress with only cheeky underwear below that Ren sported in the first photo.

“🌴🌺🕊💋🦋,” she captioned the post.

Ren paired the Aya Muse Elm Dress ($161.28) with natural makeup, a black choker necklace with a gold rose-shaped pendant and a slicked-back half-ponytail. She included a front view and shot from behind in the photo dump.

In another slide of the carousel post, Ren smiled bright in a pink bandeau bikini top and white scrunched bikini bottoms as she lounged on a beach chair. Another pic featured Ren in a green sundress hugging her friend Jules in the streets. The We Are Warriors founder also sported an asymmetrical one-piece from Kamari Swim.

“Angel @alexisren in our SKYE asymmetrical one piece 😍,” the swimwear brand captioned its own video montage of Ren.

Fans loved the fun vacation clicks and a handful of people chimed in to leave sweet comments and inquire about where her clothes were from.

“It’s like a post of pure sunshine,” someone quipped. “i think this is my fav post of u,” another person piped in.

“Perfect as always ❤️,” one fan gushed. “you belong in the beach,” another added.

