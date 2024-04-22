America Ferrera Celebrates 40th Birthday With a Noble Request For Fans
America Ferrera just turned 40, and the actress is honoring her big day with the cutest Instagram post and a noble request for fans.
The Barbie star, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, celebrated the milestone by raising awareness around the importance of free and fair elections, and encouraging everyone to exercise their right as citizens to vote and seek out information. She highlighted Democracy Docket, “the leading digital news platform that reports on the latest threats to US democracy, elections and voting rights,” and noted that she donated to the platform.
“🎉It’s my 40th birthday today!! I feel gratitude, gratitude, and more gratitude for all the love I get to give and receive, for my alive body, and for the rights I have to freely express myself through my art and voice. This year, my birthday wish is for my loved ones, and yours, to thrive in healthy and strong democracies. So I’m making a donation to @democracydocket- As we head into one of the most important elections of our lives here in the US, it’s more important than ever to know about the daily fights inside and outside our courts to preserve free and fair elections,” the Ugly Betty alum wrote. “Please join me by adding any amount to my donation at democracydocket.com/america-ferrera/ or by signing up for their newsletter and staying informed this election season. (Link in bio)All my love and gratitude for the well wishes and light you send my way!💕.”
The Los Angeles, who is a first-generation Latina whose parents immigrated from Honduras, snapped a selfie outdoors as she donned a large gold crown, smiled bright and held a few balloons.
Tons of fans and fellow celebs chimed into the comments to wish Ferrera a happy birthday and also applaud the Time 100 honoree’s powerful and vital message.
“The world is a better place because you were born:),” actress Judith Light wrote.
“So grateful for you!! All love on this day and every day💖💥🎂🥰😍💝🎊🥳🎉💕🤗🙏💥.”
“Happy birthday, America! Thank you for always using your voice to speak up for what matters to you and your communities. 💖,” the When We All Vote initiative added.
“My glorious, brilliant, talented friend!! Celebrating YOU today 💗,” Reese Witherspoon chimed.