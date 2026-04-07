Bethenny Frankel Says These Traits Are a Green Flag When It Comes to Dating

There are plenty of fish in the sea, and when it comes to finding your perfect match, a certain subset of men should no longer be considered an immediate red flag, according to Bethenny Frankel.

The television personality and author stated as much in an Instagram reel posted on Sunday, April 5, in which she shared her dating philosophy with her 4.1 million followers while doing her makeup.

“Just so you know, men in their 50s with no kids that were never married are not a red flag. For me, they’re a green flag, and there are a lot of them,” the entrepreneur and philanthropist stated. “And many of them, all the ones that I’ve met, want their person now because they didn’t find their person when they were in their working era or when everyone else was finding their person and they didn’t want to just latch on to someone just to do what everyone else was doing because of the pressure.”

Frankel then said that she is “loving people with no kids” and “no ... crazy exes.”

Frankel, who has been married twice, shares a daughter, Bryn, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, whom she divorced in 2021 (though they officially separated in 2012). While she got engaged to Paul Bernon that year, the two went their separate ways in 2024. The 55-year-old star was most recently linked to Tom Villante, though she has kept her dating life more private in recent years.

The comment section on the former The Real Housewives of New York City star’s post quickly turned into a forum for debate, as many—but not all—followers agreed with Frankel’s stance.

“Met my honey when he was 48 and I had just turned 36. Never married, no kids, wants to get married, wants kids. Totally intentional dating. No drinking. No partying. No love bombing. Green flag 🫶,” motivational speaker Giselle Ugarte offered.

“Agree, some men work on themselves and their careers and find love later. Each to their own,” Supernanny star Jo Frost added.

“THIS! Absolutely this!” content creator Emily Jane Johnston declared.

“My husband and I got together in our 40s never married, no kids. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” another follower shared.

“Love you … but you are incorrect on this one,” one fan wrote.

“I think this is a fresh perspective. Personally, I can see it going both ways,” someone else stated.

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