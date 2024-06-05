Cameron Brink Gets Emotional After Finding Out She’s Headed to the Olympics
Today, the USA Basketball 3x3 women’s selection committee announced the four women’s basketball players who will be heading to Paris at the end of July for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The small group includes incoming fifth-year college basketball player Hailey Van Lith, a couple of WNBA vets and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cameron Brink.
In April, the rookie left Stanford after four successful seasons and took her talents to Southern California, where she plays for the Los Angeles Sparks. And now, come the end of July, she will be making her Olympic debut.
Learning the news was a big moment for the 22-year-old, who broke down into tears when Jay Demings, the 3x3 national teams director, presented her with a jersey and the offer to join the Olympic team. “It feels absolutely surreal. I was not expecting this whatsoever,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “But I’ve worked very hard for this. I love the coaches, the committee, everything—so, I’m just beyond thankful.”
“Our Olympic Spark,” the official USA Basketball 3x3 account quipped in the caption of the video. “The moment @cameronbrink22 found out she is Paris bound!”
It may be her first Olympics, but it’s not Brink’s first time on the international stage. She was a member of the 2023 USA 3x3 Women’s National Team, who took home the gold at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup. And come the end of July, she will officially be an Olympian, too—gold medal or not.