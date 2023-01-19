Camille Kostek Celebrates Photos From the SI Swimsuit Calendar Over the Past Three Years

The model has been part of five consecutive issues of the annual magazine.

Camille Kostek. Gotham/Getty Images

Camille Kostek is a three-time calendar cover girl! The SI Swimsuit model shared her excitement in an adorable Instagram post of the brand’s 2023 deluxe wall calendar and pics of her previous ’22 and ’21 calendar covers.

“This. Will. Never. Stop. Feeling. Exciting,” Kostek captioned the Jan. 17 post. “A 2023, 2022 and 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit calendar cover girl 🥺 Teenage and current me is constantly reflecting on the journey I was on to work with @si_swimsuit 🤝 and how incredibly blessed and honored I am to still be here with this community that turned to family. OH And if you’ve been looking for a new calendar for this new year … Sports Illustrated has you covered 😉🗓 I’ll link this in my stories if you want one♥️🌈.”

Tons of models chimed in to the comments to support Kostek’s accomplishment.

“You are such an inspiration! ❤️‍🔥🙏🏼,” said fellow SI Swimsuit model Katrina Scott.

“Absolutely wow,” wrote 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Ponton, while four-time SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader commented, “DAMN.”

“Stunning as usual 😍,” piped in Paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, who was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2018. “YESSS GIRL ! So amazing,” gushed SI Swimsuit’s Kelly Hughes. “You are a beauty inside and out 💕💕💕.”

Kostek first appeared in the magazine in 2018 after being discovered through the brand’s open casting call, Swim Search. The 30-year-old has been featured in the Swimsuit Issue ever year since and landed the cover as a rookie in 2019 after her shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia.

“When I looked at the cover, I was like ‘This is for the dreamers. This is what happens when you stay true to you and you don’t get off path of the things that you believe in’ because that’s exactly how this cover came,” Kostek said in an interview with KTLA at the time. “I feel like I’ve worked against a lot of odds and this cover is not only something that was exciting for me... it’s a hopeful feeling, I think, for a lot of women in the industry and just with anything that they want to do.”

