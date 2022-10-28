Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee Welcome New Baby

The former professional tennis player and her NBA star husband welcomed their first baby in June 2021.

Caroline Wozniacki is seen arriving to Brandon Maxwell fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki is a mom of two! The 2018 Australian Open champion shared the exciting news on Instagram and Twitter.

“Family of 4👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022,” she wrote. “Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister ❤️💙.” The photo of the newborn and her older daughter, 1-year-old Olivia, was a joint post with her husband, former New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors player David Lee.

They welcomed their first baby girl in June 2021 and the SI Swimsuit model often shares photos of her on social media. In August, the tennis star and her daughter were on the cover of Vores Born, a motherhood magazine based in Wozniacki’s hometown, Denmark.

Several fellow tennis stars and SI Swimsuit models chimed in to offer congratulations.

“Wow!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍,” wrote Venus Williams, while Brooklyn Decker piped “We are so so so so happy for you!!”

Wozniacki, 32, started playing tennis at the age of seven and played her final singles matches in 2021. Throughout her career, which professionally began in 2005, she won 30 singles titles.

She announced her plans to leave tennis and begin a family in December 2019.

“I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court,” she wrote on Instagram. “Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis are all passions of mine moving forward.”

Lee, 39 and Wozniacki got married in Tuscany in June 2019 in front of 120 close friends and family.