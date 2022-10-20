Cheryl Burke Confirms This Season of 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Likely Her Last In Her Current Role

The professional dancer hinted she may not be completely done with the hit TV show.

Cheryl Burke has been a fixture as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars since 2006. The 38-year-old won her first two seasons on the dance floor, partnering with 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey and NFL legend Emmitt Smith. This season she was paired with Good Morning America meterologist Sam Champion before the duo was sent home after four episodes. Earlier this week, the veteran DWTS cast member revealed on her podcast, Burke in the Game, that she has likely put down her dancing shoes for good.

This news is bound to disappoint many longtime fans but, there’s a silver lining. Burke noted that she’d love to remain on the show, just in a different capacity. “A lot of people have asked me if this is my last season,“ she said. “The answer to that question is likely yes, this is my last season, as a dancer that is.”

Burke shared that she’d be open to the possibility of becoming a host or correspondent on the show. “I do believe, though, that I have proven myself enough to where I could either be a correspondent or host. Not saying I’m trying to take anybody’s job, you guys,” she said. “I’m just saying you can always add another host. You can always add another judge. It’s a two-hour show with no commercial breaks.”

When Burke joined the show, she was 21. She has been part of this franchise for 26 seasons. “My body is also telling me to stop,” she added.

Burke, who recently divorced her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence, dismissed rumors that she’s stepping away from the show to start a family. “I know a lot of people are saying it’s because I want kids, that is not the reason. The reason is because I want to be O.K. with the uncertainty of what life is about to throw at me. Until I close a chapter, how do I expect another one to open?”

