Christie Brinkley Shares Her Vintage Swimsuit Magazine Cover From Nearly 40 Years Ago

Christie Brinkley is a veteran model. The three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover star shared an adorable throwback to a vintage National Lampoon magazine cover from almost 40 years ago.

“Who couldn’t use a good @nationallampoon laugh on the rather dreary Monday in the northeast where this hot 😜 topless bathing suit shot was taken 40 years ago,” she captioned the Jan. 23 post. “Am I doing the math correctly because it feels like this was just last week! 😎Wishing everyone a bucket of laughs! 🐚🪣⭐️.”

The April 1983 issue featured a topless Brinkley wearing plaid men’s boxers as she covered her chest with her arms. Her signature blonde locks were styled into a deep side part and she posed on the sand with her knees bent.

“Swimwear supermodel Christie Brinkley on location, in front of a backdrop in Manhattan,” read the magazine cover. A red bucket and blue shovel were propped up next to her.

The 68-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1975 and modeled for the magazine eight times between then and 2004, landing three consecutive covers in ’79, ’80 and ’81.

In 2017, she returned to pose for the magazine with her two daughters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, in Turks and Caicos with photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel.

“This is a real full circle moment for me,” Brinkley said between tears at the time. “I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment.”

