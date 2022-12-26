Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With a Trip to Vietnam

Christina Aguilera. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera rang in her 42nd birthday on Dec. 18 with a trip to Vietnam alongside her hubby, Matthew Rutler.

On Dec. 19 and 20, the “Beautiful” singer shared several photos and videos from the trip on Instagram, which showed the Grammy-winning singer in a helicopter and posing for a selfie with Rutler. Aguilera also provided a glimpse of a birthday party and photos of a birthday card and new “Xtina” sneakers. She rounded out the post with a selfie, striking a pose while flashing two peace signs at the camera.

“BIRTHDAY pov 🎁✨,” she captioned the post she shared with her 8.6 million followers.

Fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to wish the “Genie in a Bottle” singer a happy birthday. Several also called out the custom sneakers featured in the post.

“Omg I need the Xtina sneaks!!!!,” commented one fan, while another person said, “Okkkk but those Nike kicks should be merch 🔥 Happy Birthday Mom/Icon ❤️.”

The mom of two also shared a close-up look at her “birthday glam” in a separate post, showcasing her bombshell blonde hair, styled by Jesus Guerrero, and makeup by Etienne Ortega, featuring bold brows, lots of lashes and lined, glossy lips.

On Sunday, Xtina shared several glam photos on her actual birthday, which showed her strutting in a low-cut bustier, red satin pants and a long black jacket styled by Chris Horan. Aguilera accessorized with glasses and strappy black heels.

“✨BIRTHDAY energy ✨,” she captioned the post.

