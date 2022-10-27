The 2022 rookie was delighted to see herself on the cover.

Cindy Kimberly attends the screening of “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Cindy Kimberly is making moves. The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie landed the cover of this year’s SI Swimsuit calendar and shared her excitement over the news on Instagram. The 23-year-old posted a photo of the calendar cover in which she is posing in a green crochet bikini.

“hi 🥺🥰 @si_swimsuit @mj_day best surprise to wake up to!!!,” she wrote

Kimberly—also known as @wolfiecindy on Instagram, where she first rose to fame and now has seven million followers—was discovered by the internet after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on the platform in 2015.

She said she loves everything about being a 2022 SI Swimsuit model.

“The fact that 15-year-old me would never believe me if I told her,” she said, is her favorite part. “Just being able to be a part of something that embraces so many different types of women, making them feel celebrated and beautiful is truly an honor.”

“I think of modeling as acting,” she continued. “I tell myself I will be fierce that day or sexy or soft. And it all comes out in the photos. I love having to step into different characters for it. I also genuinely love being on set and observing photographers and stylists. I love watching creative people thrive at what they love and do best and learn.”

Kimberly, who was born in the Netherlands and grew up in Spain has walked tons of runways and thrives off of creativity as a talented artist and dancer.

“I think every creative outlet is probably my favorite. That’s my dilemma. I really love them all,” she said. “I think when you’re creative, it’s all really about expressing yourself, and there are different outlets those ideas shine best in, so you kind of dabble into different art forms to express different things.”

She occasionally shares artwork and posts makeup tutorials on TikTok.