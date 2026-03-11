Dakota Johnson’s Celebrity Trainer Just Shared Her Fitness Routine for Viral Calvin Klein Ad

In case you missed it, actress Dakota Johnson is officially Calvin Klein’s latest model.

After the fashion brand teased its forthcoming campaign on Instagram on Sunday, March 8, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was revealed as its muse the next day. The accompanying photos and videos have quickly gone viral on social media, all of which can be found on the brand’s official Instagram page.

Fans can’t get enough of the imagery from the spring campaign, which showcases Calvin Klein’s denim and underwear. “The best campaign in recent times! None above her! Dakota Johnson and Calvin Klein the perfect match 😻😻❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” one eager fan wrote on Instagram.

And earlier this afternoon, Wednesday, March 11, Johnson’s trainer, Megan Roup, took to Instagram to share exactly what she did to help the 36-year-old Materialists star prep for her time in front of photographer Gordon von Steiner’s lens.

Dakota Johnson | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Work out like Johnson via The Sculpt Society

“So many people think you have to do some extreme workout program before a campaign shoot, and I am proving time and time again that you absolutely do not [have to] to get results like this,” Roup, who has also worked with models Miranda Kerr and Molly Sims, explained in her reel. She then walked through exactly how she trained Johnson ahead of the shoot with just a few weeks’ notice.

“We followed a program on The Sculpt Society and we worked out four to six times a week,” she continued, noting that Johnson’s training consisted of both in-person workouts and ones on Roup’s app. “ ... Workouts were no longer than 45 minutes. We also, of course, always had one to two rest days a week.”

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

The Sculpt Society is known for targeted programming that gets your heart rate elevated with short bursts of cardio that won’t spike your cortisol. Roup’s focus with Johnson was to build lean muscle and to help the actress feel strong and confident “from the inside out.”

“I ... would bring Dakota’s heart rate back down with functional exercises mixed in with mobility, so think curtsy squats, lunges, planks, bridges, a lot of glute work mixed in with an ankle weight, Pilates ball, band and sliders. A lot of my programming involves your deep core, and I would say that the results speak for themselves.”

Roup’s app, The Sculpt Society, offers a seven-day free trial, after which you can opt in to an annual subscription for $179.99 or a monthly plan for $24.99.

More celebrity news