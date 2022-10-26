Devin Booker Caught Flirting With Kendall Jenner on Kim Kardashian’s IG Post

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. Barry Gossage/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Devin Booker, you can’t hide from us.

The Phoenix Suns guard left a cheeky comment under a recent Kim Kardashian Instagram post, calling dibs on Kendall Jenner.

“Middle,” he wrote, alluding to Jenner, who was sitting right in the center of The Kardashians episode promo pic posted on Oct. 19.

Booker, 25 and Jenner, 26, were first romantically linked in April 2020 when they were quarantining together in Sedona, Ariz. Since then, they have been a strong couple, with the model often sharing cute pics of the two and speaking about the relationship in occasional interviews.

Jenner appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2021 and revealed that Booker and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, have an “amazing” relationship.

“She [Stormi] has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes,” she told Fallon with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Stop—can you guys not?’”

Jenner and Booker hug after the Suns defeated the Lakers at Staples Center. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 818 founder also shared how supportive of a girlfriend she is and said, “I watch every game unless I have...a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am.” She’s a regular attendee of Suns games and always dresses the part.

Jenner and Booker suffered a short split in June but recently rekindled their romance and have been strong ever since. They attended the U.S. Open together in September and were seen laughing and kissing.