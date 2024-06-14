Fierce on-Court Footage Proves Skylar Diggins-Smith Is a Difference-Maker on Seattle Storm
Over the last decade, Skylar Diggins-Smith has proven herself in the league. The Fighting Irish alumna is a six-time WNBA All-Star and has earned All-WNBA First Team honors on four separate occasions.
There’s no doubt she would be an asset to any team, but right now, she’s bringing her talent to Seattle. During the off-season, the 33-year-old announced that she would be taking her game to the Seattle Storm after spending three seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.
The announcement quieted the speculation regarding where the Indiana native would land. Days before, the Chicago Sun Tribune had named their hometown team, the Chicago Sky, as a potential landing place for Diggins-Smith.
But, in February, she made it known that Seattle was her chosen destination—and the Storm are certainly reaping the benefits of her decision (and that of Nneka Ogwumike’s, another vet who made the move to Washington during the off-season).
The Storm are currently sitting at 8-4 on the season and ranked No. 4 in WNBA standings. On June 7, Diggins-Smith played a huge second half—scoring 19 of her 21 points on the night—to help lead the squad to their sixth straight win. To those points, the point guard added seven assists.
In an Instagram post on June 12, the team paid homage to their newest star with a montage of her fierce on-court clips. And, after watching the segment, we have no doubt that Diggins-Smith has a bright future ahead of her in Seattle. “Skylar is DIFFERENT,” the official Seattle Storm account declared in the caption of the post. We couldn’t agree more.