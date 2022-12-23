Gymnast Olivia Dunne’s Hilarious Beach Wipeout Proves Even NCAA Athletes Don’t Get It Right Every Time

The 2023 LSU gymnastics season begins on Jan. 6 and Livvy is in prep mode.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared a TikTok video of herself attempting a gymnastics move and faceplanting, which just goes to show that even top-tier athletes make mistakes.

The video shows the 20-year-old on the beach in a red and white checkered bikini as she seems to attempt an Onodi, a tricky back-to-front handspring gymnastics move. It’s a balance beam or floor skill that’s quick but hard to master, and is named after Hungarian gymnast Henrietta Onodi, who performed the move in 1989.

“The holidays are right around the corner, and this giving season, I’m giving up,” says the sound that backtracks Dunne’s video.

She captioned her Dec. 21 post, “The season of giving."

Several of the college athlete’s 6.5 million TikTok followers chimed in to the comments section to share their love for Dunne and offer words of encouragement.

One person said, “holidays are right around the corner yet no sign of Santa bringing me livvy,” while another follower commented, “I love you Liv please don’t give up.”

Dunne’s beach gymnastics session just proves that she’s taking her preseason workouts seriously. The college junior will get back to competing when the 2023 LSU gymnastics season kicks off on Jan. 6.

Just a day prior, the social media superstar shared a TikTok of herself clad in a red lacy slip dress, over-the-knee white stockings and a matching red headband. In the clip, she lip synced to the Saturday Night Live SZA song, “Big Boy,” in her kitchen—watch it here.

