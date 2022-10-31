Hailey Clauson and Boyfriend Share Hilarious Video Dressed As Carley and Ricky Bobby From ‘Talladega Nights’

The model couple, who have been dating for eight years, always dress up together for Halloween.

Hailey Clauson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Clauson and Jullien Herrera win the award for the funniest couples costume this Halloween. The SI Swimsuit model and her photographer boyfriend dressed up as Carley and Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights. The 2006 comedy film features NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby (played by Will Ferrell) competing against a french Formula One driver to be the best. Clauson dressed up as Bobby’s wife Carley, played by Leslie Bibb in the film.

“‘If you ain’t first, you’re last’- Ricky Bobby,” Clauson captioned the post and Herrera says the same sentence in the video—with a slight southern accent—before they share a passionate kiss.

Camille Kostek, who dressed this year as Barbie and Ken with her boyfriend, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, commented in support: “HAHAHAHA 😂😂😂😂 perfection.”

Natalie Mariduena chimed in with a “HAAAAHHAHA,” while Jasmine Sanders wrote, “😂😂😂😂 i love y’all!”

This year, Clauson and Herrera also dressed up as Sid and Nancy from the 1986 film about the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

The power couple—who clearly love Halloween and go all out—have been dating for more than eight years. They share a creative Instagram account @julienandhailey where Clauson directs photoshoots and Herrera operates the camera. Last year they dressed as Sandy and Danny from Grease.

“Tell me about it, stud 🍒🚬💋,” the 27-year-old captioned the post.