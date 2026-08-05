Shop Brooks Nader’s Fall Outfit Formula, Starring These Trendy Old Navy Barrel Jeans

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Brooks Nader is staying booked and busy these days. In addition to wrapping up filming Baywatch in Los Angeles, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native stars in Old Navy’s new fall denim campaign alongside fellow powerhouses like Cardi B and content creator Haley Baylee.

The partnership was a natural fit for Nader, who told Elle that she and her three sisters—Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland—grew up shopping at the clothing retailer. And since denim is such a staple to her model-off-duty style, collaborating with Old Navy was a dream come true.

“Denim is truly a key part of every woman’s wardrobe in L.A.,” Nader told the outlet. “I’ve been loving the nostalgia of the ’90s: low-rise denim, a Pamela Anderson-esque white T-shirt or tank, cool shades and jeans. Even for dinners or parties, I’ve been going back to my classic Old Navy jeans, a cute white tee and a little vintage Manolo heel.”

Of the Arc Jean, which the model-actress wears in the Old Navy campaign, “It complements the body so perfectly,” the Love Thy Nader star added. “You really can’t go wrong with these jeans. You can wear a silky blouse and black heels or you can just throw on a tank and still look fabulous.”

With the fall season on the horizon, soon we will pack up our denim cut-offs in favor of more full-coverage silhouettes. And when the time comes, you’re going to want to have these mid-rise barrel jeans in your closet.

Old Navy

Available in three washes (including the light one seen on Nader above), these barrel jeans feature a curved, wide leg and are made of non-stretch, rigid denim. They hit just below the ankle so you can show off your favorite pair of heels, and best of all, the style is available in regular, tall and petite sizing for a custom fit.

And while the jeans are already on sale for 20% off, you can get an extra 30% off by using code “EXTRA” at checkout, bringing your total down to $27.99 before tax and shipping.

Other styles in Old Navy’s new “most-wanted denim” campaign include the Extra High-Rise Wide Leg (as modeled on Cardi B) and the Low-Rise Baggy (seen on Baylee). Shop the full collection here.

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