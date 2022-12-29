Haley Kalil Commands Attention in a Chic Black Bodysuit

Haley Kalil. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Haley Kalil shared two gorgeous photos to Instagram, proving she looks great in anything.

The 30-year-old shared a set of photos captured by photographer Jake Rosenberg with her 522,000 followers on Dec. 28. In one, Kalil leans against a window wearing a chic, one-piece black swimsuit. Her red hair is tousled and she poses with one hand on her head and the other on the window frame.

In the other pic, Kalil wears a silky-looking white mini dress while she sprawls out on top of a table with one hand in her ginger locks. A dog sits in the foreground of the photo and there are two framed photographs on the wall behind the model.

“female boss energy✨,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“Bosssss 🙌🙌🙌🙌,” commented Rosenberg, while another person said, “Girl! You blended with the art in your background! The first pic is 🔥🔥🔥.”

Kalil made her SI Swimsuit debut when she was named co-winner of the 2018 SI Swimsuit Swim Search. She is also the founder of The Nerd Herd, a brand that empowers women to love and embrace both their bodies and minds while educating young women in STEM.

Earlier this month, Kalil’s IG followers praised her for her realness when she shared photos in a swimsuit embracing her cellulite while on vacation—see the photos here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!