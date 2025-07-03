Sydney Sweeney Channels Modern Romance in Cottagecore Mini Dress
Sydney Sweeney is welcoming summer with softness, serenity and style.
The 27-year-old shared a dreamy new Instagram post on Wednesday that felt like a breath of fresh countryside air, as it was equal parts whimsical and sexy. Dressed in a pale silk charmeuse and a lace-trimmed tank dress by Chloé, Sweeney leaned into modern cottagecore energy with a luxurious twist.
You can view Sweeney’s Instagram post here.
In the cover image, the Euphoria and The White Lotus actress cozied up on the ground with Game Night actress Amélie Tremblay, both gazing into the camera. The close-up shot, horizontal and intimate, captured Sweeney’s crystalline blue eyes and softly tousled and wavy blonde hair, juxtaposing against the lush grassy green backdrop. Her dewy glam and diamond stud earrings from Brilliant Earth added just the right touch of elegance to the natural setting.
The second slide in the carousel featured a charming vintage-style film montage of Sweeney playing freely in the great outdoors. The Washington native ran around barefoot through sprinklers, collapsing into giggles and spinning with a carefree, quintessential summer energy, fully embracing her youthful spirit. The entire video radiated childlike wonder and joy, reminding fans that Sweeney is as much a sunshine soul as she is a screen siren.
Of course, the actress didn’t shy away from a flirtier moment either. In a later slide, the longtime Laneige and Armani beauty ambassador lay on her stomach with her longline top slightly lifted, revealing a mauve one-piece swimsuit that hugged her sculpted curves and slim waist. It was a cheeky nod to her signature sultry allure.
“Beautiful girlies,” stylist Molly Dickson commented.
“She is a 🧚🏽,” Anna Kenzler chimed.
“Okayyyyy! 👏,” makeup artist Melissa Hernandez wrote.
“Angels 👼,” clothing brand Cider added.
The post feels like a natural continuation of Sweeney’s ongoing “It Girl” era. Fresh off a headline-making press tour for Echo Valley and buzzy fashion campaigns with Miu Miu, Armani Beauty and Hey Dude, she’s dominating every corner of pop culture. As the face of multiple beauty and lifestyle brands—and a producer behind hit films like Anyone But You—the newly minted face of Baskin-Robbins is proving her star power runs far deeper than just appearances. She recently fronted W Magazine’s summer issue, where she opened up about her passions beyond Hollywood.
“My mom told me from a very young age to fall in love with as many things as possible,” she said. “And so I did fall in love, again and again: I love sports. I love being outside. I was on the ski team, and I wakeboarded. I slalom ski on water. I was on the soccer team and the softball team. And then my parents got me into grappling, which is like wrestling and kickboxing. I was the only girl at the dojo. I trained there from 13 until about 19. I fought all guys. I liked to think that if s--- went down, I might be able to step up.”
Whether she’s flexing her range in high-concept films like The Housemaid or Immaculate or the upcoming biopic about legendary boxer Christy Martin, or heating up Instagram with barely there bikinis, Sweeney continues to redefine what it means to be a true multihyphenate.