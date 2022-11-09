Heidi Klum Shares Hilarious Video Hopping Around in a Mermaid Tail

The queen of Halloween used the tail to practice her worm movements.

Heidi Klum. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Spooky season might be over, but the queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, isn’t done sharing costume content.

The America’s Got Talent judge posted a hilarious throwback video of herself flopping around in a mermaid tail. “Earlier this year,” she wrote in the caption. “Dreaming about becoming a worm.”

The 49-year-old wore a blue, purple and pink mermaid tail that fit tightly around her body, all the way up to her ribs. She wore a black bralette on top and her hair was thrown up into a messy bun secured by a neon pink scrunchie. She hopped a few steps, shimmying and attempting a body roll with each move. She then got down on the ground and flailed around, mumbling something about how being a standing worm isn’t as funny as a laying worm.

Whatever you say, Heidi.

The prep was extensive, as the Making the Cut host has reported the extravagant look took 14 hours of work on Oct. 31 and months of planning (and apparently rehearsing) in advance.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“I don’t want to let my Halloween fans down or myself. Because it’s an internal challenge every year to come up with something amazing, something unexpected,” Klum said to ET Online on the big day. “I feel like I’ve achieved that this year, now I just really hope it works. There’s never really a trial. There’s no dress rehearsal, so, when I do it that day—its either it works or it doesn’t work, so I hope it works.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!