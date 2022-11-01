Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Made Her Halloween Bash Debut As Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman

The 18-year-old model is following in her mom’s footsteps and slaying the red carpet.

Leni Klum seen outside Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week. Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Leni Klum made her debut at the most anticipated event of the Halloween season, as an official attendee at her mother Heidi’s massive costume party Monday night. The 18-year-old dressed up as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from 1992’s Batman Returns.

“It’s my first time, I’m so excited! I’m like shaking I’m so excited,” Leni told ET Online. “I’ve been begging to come for years and now I live here and my mom is like, ‘It’s only right if you come!’ And I’m so excited to be here!”

Klum wore a full-body catsuit made out of latex material. She accessorized with a tiny belt to cinch her waist and thigh-high leather boots. She sported a bold cat eye and red lip.

Leni Klum on the red carpet Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party. Gotham/Getty Images

Unlike her mother’s costume, Leni’s getup was not planned months in advance.

“I was Catwoman last year, and it was a very last-minute thing,” she explained. “I got my costume the morning of Halloween. So I thought I should redo it and step it up a bit.”

Leni added that she hadn’t seen her mom all day and only caught glimpses of her on Facetime.

“I don’t know how she does it … I mean, it is a lot of work and she’s been doing it for years,” she said of her mom’s elaborate costumes over the years. “It’s wild! I’m so proud of her, and I’m so excited for you guys to see what she is!” Heidi began hosting the iconic Halloween bash in 2001 and has come up with incredible costumes every year since.

“She always makes an entrance, no matter where she is.”

Leni and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween Party. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Leni has been following in her mom’s footsteps and pursuing modeling. She made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside Heidi in December 2020. Recently the duo shot an Intimissimi ad campaign together.

“I’m just doing what I love and so far everything’s worked out amazing,” Leni said. “I’m doing school and work at the same time which is a little difficult but I’m getting used to it. I’m going to take it day by day.”