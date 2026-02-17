Ilona Maher and Her Sister Hilariously Attempt This Hip-Hop Choreography From the 2010s
Ilona Maher and her sister, Olivia, are officially bringing back The Dougie. The Olympic rugby player and her content creator sibling took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase their dance moves to the popular 2010 song “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.
“Trying to see if we can dougie,” read the on-screen text, as the two loosely demonstrated the track’s choreography in their Feb. 16 reel through fits of giggles. “So that would be a no… 🙂↕️,” Olivia wrote in the caption of the joint post with her younger sister.
“I swear I can do better with a few tequilas sodas in me at a bumping club,” Ilona wrote in the comments section. “It’s tough to get into the zone with no warmup.”
Meanwhile, plenty of fans also chimed in to encourage both of the Maher sisters.
“wait ilona was cooking there for a second,” one person wrote, to which Ilona gratefully replied, “thank you. That means a lot.”
“Go white girls go,” the third Maher sister, Adrianna, who was not featured in the video, added.
“[Ya’ll] need practice but the vibe was there,” Irish rugby union player Jordan Conroy noted.
“how did you get this video of me at the bar two vodka sodas deep in the summer of 2010,” someone else quipped.
“Looked like the Douglas 😂🤣,” one user joked, while another teased, “Ya'll were doing the Doug.”
Meanwhile, someone else hilariously requested Ilona’s professional dancer partner from Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars to provide some pointers. “@alanbersten can you [assist] here,” they inquired.
Fan favorites throughout their season’s competition, which concluded in November 2024, Maher and Bersten came in second place, bested only by The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and his professional partner, Jenna Johnson.
The Maher sisters, who cohost the House of Maher podcast together, have been taking in the Milan Cortina Games in Italy recently. Ilona, who earned a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics in rugby, has been sharing plenty of content from abroad with her fans, including reels dining with her sisters and snapshots of herself learning to ice skate—complete with a helmet on her head.
“My favorite thing in the whole world is summer Olympians trying winter sports and vice versa,” one follower noted of Maher’s attempt on the ice.
“I bet you'd be a great hockey player!!!” someone else predicted.