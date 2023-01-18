Influencer Alexa Collins Dazzles in Poolside String Bikini Pics

The model shared a few at-home swimsuit photos from her backyard.

Alexa Collins. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Social media influencer Alexa Collins shared a series of Instagram snaps on Jan. 16, as she modeled swimwear in a backyard oasis.

In the pics, Collins showed off a string bikini while she leaned over the edge of a pool. Her blonde locks were swept back into an up-do, while she accessorized her look with a pendant necklace, a wristwatch and several rings on her fingers.

Collins gazed off into the distance in two of the photos, while she smiled for the camera in the last snap. The backdrop featured her home and a clear, blue sky behind her.

“Home is where the 🤍 is,” she captioned the post she shared with her 2.4 million IG followers.

“Fantastic snap 👌🔥," commented one follower, while another fan added, “My queen 👑.”

A week earlier, the content creator shared an additional string bikini selfie on Instagram.

“Florida weather in January is the best 🤍” she wrote. The photo showed Collins stretched out on a towel with a blue sky and palm trees behind her.

The 27-year-old is manifesting a successful year ahead for herself. She wrote in a recent TikTok, “Knowing 2023 is going to be all about working on my health, relationships and travel.”

In the social media clip, Collins posed in a brightly colored, strappy bikini in front of a mirror. A remixed version of Lloyd’s “All I Need” played in the background.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!