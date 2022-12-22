Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Top Beauty Secrets for Glowing Skin

The JLo Beauty founder shares her four step skincare routine, plus the tip she swears by.

Jennifer Lopez walked through her beauty routine with Vogue, and we’re taking detailed notes to achieve the superstar’s coveted glow.

The JLo Beauty founder shared her secrets to glowing skin with the outlet, which she says begins with a dewy skincare routine that preps her face for an equally fresh makeup look.

1. Cleanser

The “Jenny From the Block” singer begins what she calls her “very simple” and “basic” skincare routine with a cleanser.

“I use the JLo Beauty Cleanser. It’s called That Hit Single, because I have to wear so much makeup all day long and reapply it all day long. [I need] something [to] really just wash and cleanse my face in a beautiful way.”

2. Face Serum

She then uses eyedrops for “bright eyes” and applies That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex ($79) to her face and décolletage for “beautiful, glowy skin.”

3. Day Cream and Lip Balm

Lopez then applies JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($55) and La Mer The Lip Balm ($75).

“I feel like this was one of the things that was a game changer for me in staying youthful over the years is wearing sunscreen every single day,” she said.

4. Eye Cream

She finishes off her skincare prep with JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides ($49), which she applies between her eyebrows as well as under her eyes.

“I heard another beauty secret that I live by as well, which is you know, until 25 you get the face that you were born with, after that, you get the face you deserve,” she said.

Lopez’s Ultimate Skincare Secret

The 53-year-old’s sworn by beauty secret? Sleep.

“One of my biggest beauty secrets is sleep... there’s a certain amount of hours that I feel like you can sleep before your face falls asleep,” she said. “And so, it’s either under four or over 7 [hours], that’s my rule.”

Last month, the singer-actress also shared her perfect day of self-care with Vogue—read about it here.

