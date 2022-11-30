Skip to main content
Jennifer Lopez Describes Her Perfect Day of Self-Care and Shares Her Top Beauty Secret

The singer and actress offers up tips for taking time to yourself.
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez certainly knows how to build an empire. The global superstar is a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, mom, wife and entrepreneur, so it’s no wonder she needs a little me-time once in a while.

The multihyphenate recently chatted with Vogue in the brand’s rapid-fire 73 Questions video series. Lopez talked about everything from motherhood to the film she’d most like to make a sequel to (spoiler alert, it’s Gigli) and more. The JLo Beauty founder also opened up about her most surprising beauty secret and what her ideal day of self-care looks like.

“Locking myself in my bathroom all by myself, taking a bath, putting in the oils and the bath salts, putting on a little music, maybe reading a book,” Lopez said in the video of her dream self-care day, adding that her agenda might also include “a little [Buddhist author and poet] Thich Nhat Hanh.”

And when interviewer Joe Sabia asked Lopez what her favorite beauty secret was, her answer was simple: “Sleep.”

Lopez also spoke about her upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, which she’s set to release next year.

“The same way This Is Me… Then captured a moment in time, a very special moment in time, this album also did the same thing, captured a very special moment in time. So, this is me now,” Lopez said of her upcoming album.

Lopez shared a clip of the interview with her 227 million Instagram followers, crediting her chic white-and-tan ensemble to stylist Rob Zangardi, while also shouting out hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Mary Phillips.

She received heartwarming comments from her fans like, “Why I like this woman so much is because she is absolutely authentic🔥,” and “You look so happy. You deserve it❤️.”

In addition to dropping her new album sometime next year, Lopez will star in The Mother, an action/drama film that is set to hit Netflix in May 2023, as well as the rom-com Shotgun Wedding, due in theaters in January.

