The singer and actress offers up tips for taking time to yourself.

Jennifer Lopez certainly knows how to build an empire. The global superstar is a singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, mom, wife and entrepreneur, so it’s no wonder she needs a little me-time once in a while.

The multihyphenate recently chatted with Vogue in the brand’s rapid-fire 73 Questions video series. Lopez talked about everything from motherhood to the film she’d most like to make a sequel to (spoiler alert, it’s Gigli) and more. The JLo Beauty founder also opened up about her most surprising beauty secret and what her ideal day of self-care looks like.

“Locking myself in my bathroom all by myself, taking a bath, putting in the oils and the bath salts, putting on a little music, maybe reading a book,” Lopez said in the video of her dream self-care day, adding that her agenda might also include “a little [Buddhist author and poet] Thich Nhat Hanh.”

And when interviewer Joe Sabia asked Lopez what her favorite beauty secret was, her answer was simple: “Sleep.”

Lopez also spoke about her upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, which she’s set to release next year.

“The same way This Is Me… Then captured a moment in time, a very special moment in time, this album also did the same thing, captured a very special moment in time. So, this is me now,” Lopez said of her upcoming album.

Lopez shared a clip of the interview with her 227 million Instagram followers, crediting her chic white-and-tan ensemble to stylist Rob Zangardi, while also shouting out hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Mary Phillips.

She received heartwarming comments from her fans like, “Why I like this woman so much is because she is absolutely authentic🔥,” and “You look so happy. You deserve it❤️.”

In addition to dropping her new album sometime next year, Lopez will star in The Mother, an action/drama film that is set to hit Netflix in May 2023, as well as the rom-com Shotgun Wedding, due in theaters in January.

