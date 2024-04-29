Kate Hudson Has a Pointed Message For Critic Who Said She’s ‘Too Old’ to Sing
Kate Hudson has some strong words for anyone who thinks she can’t do something just because of her age. The 45-year-old actress—who was a big-screen, early 2000’s rom-com staple—appeared on a segment of CBS Sunday Morning to chat about her recent venture into music.
The 10 Things I Hate About You star is releasing her highly-anticipated debut album, Glorious, on May 17, with three singles, “Talk About Love,” “Live Forever” and “Gonna Find Out” already out and well-loved by fans.
“There was someone who said to me—and it kind of jarred me a little—it was when I was in my early 30s, and they basically said, ‘It’s done, it’s passed. You can’t [sing], you’re too old,’” she shared. “For me, it wasn’t just about being a performer, it was about wanting to write music, so it kind of resonated there for a bit. [But] then I was like, ‘f--- you.’ No, no one tells me what to do.”
The Oscar-nominated Almost Famous actress said her role in the 2000 comedy-drama film sparked her love for music, along with her father, musician Bill Hudson, of course.
She began writing her upcoming album two years ago, but first began teasing it to the public in December 2022, while doing press interviews for her film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She shared that her oldest son, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, inspired a particular heart-wrenching song on the album that she wrote when he was leaving for college.
Hudson shares another son, Bingham, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and a daughter Rani with now-husband Danny Fujikawa.