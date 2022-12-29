Kate Hudson Finds Her Acting Groove in ‘Glass Onion’ Role

The actress feels like she has been pigeonholed into the rom-com genre.

Kate Hudson attends the ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ photocall at Kings Cross Station. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kate Hudson is a rom-com star: Something Borrowed, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fools Gold, Bride Wars, My Best Friend’s Girl... the list is never-ending. The 43-year-old actress knows she’s good at filling those roles, but she wants to do more and be more. She “got into this industry to play everything,” Hudson explained to Vanity Fair.

She will forever have an appreciation for the genre, and at this point in her career wants to have a hand in producing romantic comedies, rather than being in front of the camera.

“I find that people think they know how to make them, but they’re actually really hard to make,” she said. “They’re the movies that people watch over and over and over again when they’re good—they become classics.”

Hudson is proud of her latest role, her first main-cast acting role in almost six years since 2016’s Mother’s Day (another rom-com). “Waiting on the sideline,” she added, has been “hard.”

She plays the aloof and insensitive model-turned-fashion designer Birdie in The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel which hit Netflix on Dec. 23, and quickly rose to the top of the streaming platform.

“I remember reading [the script for] Birdie, and I was in my sweet spot,” she said. “Because of the way my career has gone, the movies that I’ve wanted to make are not the movies that I’ve been getting. And so with [director] Rian [Johnson], it was really like, if you just put me in the game, I know I can deliver the goods for you.”

Hudson loved Birdie’s energy and dialogue and knew the role was a good fit for her. The challenge, however, was figuring out how to “ground” the character. She noted that it’s hard to play “larger than life” characters who feel a need to be the center of attention, while also making them likable and deserving of empathy. Hudson said Birdie had it all—from the outfits to the “walk”—and she was able to successfully bring her to life.

“For someone like me who loves comedy—but has been in a lot of movies where that hasn’t been honored, or maybe edited, or directed as you would have hoped—being in the hands of someone like Rian Johnson, I feel so lucky that he chose me,” Hudson said.

