Kelsey Merritt Lets Her Freckles Shine in Latest IG Post

Kelsey Merritt. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt is known for embracing her adorable freckles. The SI Swimsuit model posted a stunning selfie in Miami on Instagram on Jan. 25. She showed off her glowy natural glam by makeup artist Ana Rizzieri featuring rosy cheeks and a pinky-peach lip color. Her dark hair was worn loose and slightly curled by hairstylist Moiz Alladina.

“freckles out,” she captioned the post that received almost 20,000 likes in seven hours.

Several fans and fellow models chimed in to the comments to appreciate the look.

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader left a series of heart-eye emojis, while Marta Lozano wrote, “Beauty.”

“Stunnerrrr,” someone piped in. “HOW R U EVEN REAL,” another gushed. “jaw dropped 😍,” one fan quipped.

Back in 2018, the model filmed a Vogue beauty secret YouTube video and noted that she was careful to not cover up her freckles with her makeup routine.

“I don’t like hiding my freckles because they are my favorite part of my face,” she said while lightly applying foundation with her fingers. “I feel like makeup is supposed to bring out your best qualities. It’s not supposed to cover everything.”

Merritt made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 and was featured in the magazine three years in a row. A year earlier, she became the first Filipino model to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret.

“Beauty manifests in different ways and it’s intrinsic within us. I most often find [that] beautiful people are beautiful from within and then it comes out,” she said in a 2021 interview. “My friends, my peers are more confident in talking about their bodies and how natural certain things are [whereas] before they would never really talk about that.”

Merritt added that the modeling industry has made progress in terms of transparency and showcasing natural bodies and she’s proud of that.

“Younger women see that the people, the models they’re looking up to who walk in these fashion shows and go on the covers of SI, have the same natural things that they have like stretch marks or rolls,” she explained. “I wish I would have seen that because when I was younger I would see all these beautiful girls and I was like, ‘They’re perfect like there’s nothing wrong with them.’ To see these girls show that ‘I have the same things as you’ is pretty important and has to be talked about more.”

