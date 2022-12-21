Kim Kardashian Is Clearly Ready to Leave 2022 Behind in Cheeky Bikini Pic

Kim Kardashian. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Based on her latest Instagram post, it appears that Kim Kardashian is ready to bid adieu to 2022.

The 42-year-old mom of four posted on Instagram a photo of a reflection of herself kneeling on a beach chair and posing in a thong string bikini with her backside on display. Crystal blue waters appear in the background of the photo, while Kardashian is surrounded by palm trees and her long, blonde hair falls over her shoulders.

The SKIMS cofounder tagged her shapewear brand on her bum in the post, so we can only assume she’s rocking a SKIMS swimsuit.

“Looking back at ’22 😉,” she cheekily captioned the post that she shared with her 336 million followers.

Since the photo was posted on Dec. 19, it has accumulated more than 3 million likes.

“Badddddie 🔥😍,” commented influencer Olivia Pierson, while TV personality and actress La La Anthony left a series of heart-eyes emojis on the post.

The Kardashians star is clearly looking ahead to the future after a somewhat rocky year. Her divorce from Kanye West was finalized in November, and she split from boyfriend Pete Davidson in August following a whirlwind 10-month romance.

“I’m not looking, I just want to chill for a minute,” Kardashian said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in September in regard to her love life. “I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.”

Kardashian recently enjoyed a tropical beach vacation with her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, which she shared on Instagram, including several pictures of herself in a sheer white bikini—see the photos here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!