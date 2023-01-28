Kim Kardashian Gives a Rare Glimpse of Her Morning Skincare and Coffee Routine

The SKKN BY KIM founder showed off her glowing complexion on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian went makeup-free in a recent TikTok, and we need her full skincare routine ASAP.

The SKIMS founder was fresh-faced in her clip, which began with Kardashian looking into the camera lens and fluffing her hair. She wore a white tank top and light jeans as she grabbed a product from her own skincare line, SKKN BY KIM. Kardashian pumped some of the product into her hand and smoothed it over her glowing face.

The clip then cut to the mom of four as she walked toward her Nespresso machine and brewed a cup of coffee.

Kardashian chose a hilarious audio clip to backtrack her video.

“Good morning everybody!” it started. “Did you know if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea, that you can loose up to 87% of the f-----’ little joy you have left in this life?”

The 42-year-old captioned her post, “My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!”

The clip racked up 5.9 million views in just two days. Plenty of the reality star’s 6.4 million followers loved Kardashian’s humorous take and piped in to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Yess Kim in her solo posting era 👏,” wrote one fan, while another follower said, “KIIIIM you’re slaying today ❤️.”

“Kim being real is the best Kim ever!” added one person.

“We love a nespresso queen,” quipped a fan, while another person piped in with, “#RELATABLEQUEEN."

Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, North, share a joint TikTok account where they frequently post funny dances and other mother-daughter content.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!