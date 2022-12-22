Black Lace, Leather and a Smeared Red Lip: Kylie Jenner’s Latest Goth-Glam Look

Kylie Jenner. MEGA/GC/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kylie Jenner is the latest celeb to hop on the gothic glamour trend that Kendall Jenner, Alexandra Daddario, Kacey Musgraves and Lily Collins have already tried out.

The 25-year-old shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram on Dec. 21. Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel, opted for a fresh and natural makeup base with over-blushed rosy cheeks, a tiny flick of brown eyeliner and a bright red lip. Her hair was slicked into a deep side part and high-bun by Irinel.

“love you mean it,” Jenner captioned the post that garnered 1 million likes in two hours. She wore a black mesh floral bodysuit over a lacy black bralette and threw an oversized leather jacket on top. The mom of two accessorized with mini silver hoop earrings and a chunky eyeball ring.

She posted the photos in promotion of Kylie Cosmetics’ new red lip kit in the shade “Boss” ($32).

In the first few photos, Jenner is posing with her well-known smolder. In the last several pics, she begins to smudge the red lipstick around, and the final slide in the carousel post is a video of her smearing the lipstick all around her mouth with her middle finger and thumb.

The official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account shared a video of Jenner applying the lip kit and gloss.

“We’re going to do something different,” she says. “It’s the holidays.”

She starts by carefully lining her lips and then takes a small eyeshadow brush to blend it out and soften the liner. Without completely filling in the inner portion of her lips, Jenner adds a clear gloss, “Match My Energy” ($16), on top.

“I love that this is a little different than your typical holiday red lip,” she finishes.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!