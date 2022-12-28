Laverne Cox Looks Incredible in a Gucci Bikini With Matching Gucci Bag

Cox shared a video of herself having fun in the sun on IG.

Laverne Cox. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laverne Cox is over the cold weather, and we can’t blame her. The Inventing Anna actress shared a throwback video to Instagram on Dec. 26 of herself frolicking on a beach backtracked to Beyoncé’s “VIRGO’S GROOVE.”

In the clip, the 50-year-old wears a Gucci string bikini paired with a matching Gucci belt bag. Her hair blows in the wind as she dances around in front of crystal clear blue waters and a bright blue sky behind her.

“It's way too cold in NYC. Trying to remember what this beach moment in Anguilla felt like. 2022 served up lovely vacay time with the love of my life. #Gratitude,” she captioned her post.

Plenty of the Orange Is the New Black star’s six million followers piped in to the comments section to hype Cox up on her look while also commiserating about cold weather.

“It’s soooooo cold in NYC right now. 🥶,” said one fan, while another person commented, “You are soooo beautiful 🙌 yes carefree black woman!!! 🙌❤️.”

The video appears to be a flashback from Cox’s November trip to Anguilla, where she stayed at the Belmond Cap Juluca along the Caribbean Sea.

“I feel like I haven't been this relaxed in years. This vacay I've quieted my mind in a way I haven't been able to do since pre-pandemic,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Praying to take this into every aspect of my life post vacay a day at a time, a moment at a time.”

