Mercury Retrograde 2026: What to Know About the Astrological Event

If you’ve ever casually orbited around astrology spaces, you’ve likely heard the term “Mercury retrograde” before—even if only in a meme-ed context. The astrological event, which typically happens several times each calendar year, is often pointed to as the reason for some unfortunate occurrences in everyday lives, but what does it actually entail?

What does “Mercury retrograde” mean?

In its simplest, most straightforward definition, for a planet to be “retrograde” means it’s rotating in the opposite direction it typically would. So instead of spinning clockwise, it’s moving counterclockwise, or vice versa. However, in astrology, these changes can impact you in different ways, given the sudden shift of planets across the cosmos. As reported by The Farmer’s Almanac, Mercury-specific retrogrades are notable because they “are traditionally linked to confusion, delays and disruptions in communication, travel and decision-making.”

So, basically, you know how in Act Three of literally any romantic comedy, there’s always some unfortunate misunderstanding between the main characters, and you find yourself screaming at your screen, “Please just communicate?!” Think of Mercury retrograde like that!

And of course, this lack of clarity in communication and decision-making can lead to some miscommunications and mix-ups, which is why it’s important to keep the timing of Mercury retrograde in mind as you move through this year.

When does Mercury retrograde begin and end in 2026?

As noted by Britannica, we’re currently at the very beginning of our second Mercury retrograde for 2026, with our first taking place from Thursday, February 26, through Tuesday, March 20.

This current cycle began on Monday, June 29, and Mercury will remain retrograde through Thursday, July 23. Finally, the planet will reverse one more time this autumn, lasting from Saturday, October 24, through Friday, November 13.

How will Mercury retrograde affect this summer?

This particular retrograde is occurring in the sign of Cancer, which USA Today noted could start “evoking our innermost emotions that have been pushed beneath the surface and into the recesses of our hearts to surface over these 25 days.” The outlet also noted that this time around, those with Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn in their birth chart will feel this shift most. For more information, you can check out USA Today’s full breakdown here.

People also weighed in on the planetary shift, reminding astrology lovers that they shouldn’t forget the plus sides to any Mercury retrograde, as this unique phenomenon “is an invitation to slow down and reconsider what you might’ve misunderstood, overlooked or responded to too quickly.” For more information, you can check out People’s full breakdown here.

More Lifestyle & Celeb