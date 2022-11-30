Olivia Culpo Steals a Kiss From Christian McCaffrey on the Field After 49ers’ Win

The running back is on a four-game winning streak since being traded to San Francisco last month.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is getting cozy in her boyfriend’s new home stadium. The SI Swimsuit model and former Miss Universe gave her NFL star beau, Christian McCaffrey, a quick peck after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13–0 on Sunday, Nov. 27.

“Winner winner! 💥❤️ @49ers,” Culpo captioned the series of photos taken at Levi’s Stadium on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old wore a plain white T-shirt, blue Agolde jeans and white A’mmonde Atelier heeled booties. She tossed a bright red 49ers bomber jacket on top and slicked her hair back into a perfect low bun. Her glam was kept natural with gold hoops and subtle winged eyeliner.

A selfie with McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, was also featured in the post, who wrote “Love You” in the comment section, followed by some red hearts and turkey emojis.

This was the running back’s fifth game with the 49ers, having played six seasons for the Carolina Panthers before being traded last month.

Culpo recently shared the sweetest carousel post of the couple and their adorable toy golden doodle, Oliver Sprinkles. The photos showed the pair posed in front of the fireplace and dancing in front of the Christmas tree. Culpo wore a black turtleneck, sheer black tights and a black and white plaid blazer with Valentino platform heels.

Culpo and McCaffrey, 26, have been dating since 2019. Their relationship is featured on the TLC reality docuseries, The Culpo Sisters. New episodes air every Monday at 9 p.m.

