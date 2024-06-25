Olivia Dunne Proves She’s the Most Relatable Girlfriend in New TikTok
Olivia Dunne might be the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, but she’s also just a girl who loves a cozy oversized T-shirt. And it appears that her favorite place to get them is from her 6' 6" boyfriend’s closet.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal for her feature with photographer Ben Watts, is dating MLB player Paul Skenes. The two were first romantically linked last summer when the New Jersey native was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series in June. Today, he’s all over her Instagram and TikTok accounts, and the two athletes are constantly supporting each other in every way possible.
In her latest TikTok video, Dunne proved, once again, that she’s just the most relatable girlfriend out there. The Livvy Fund creator donned a baggy dark blue Air Force T-shirt and lip-synced to Chris Brown’s “No One Else” as she loosely did the TikTok-coined dance moved to the track. Her long blonde locks were curled and clipped on the sides with bobby pins.
“it looks better on me,” she cheekily captioned the clip that she shared with her 8 million followers. The on-screen text read, “Me trying to distract him from the fact [that] I stole another one of his shirts.”
Dunne, 21 and Skenes, 22, recently had a romantic weekend in Pennsylvania (where he’s a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates), including a pontoon boat ride under the Fort Pitt Bridge in the Monongahela River.