Olivia Dunne Shares Story of Fan Who Got Her Autograph Tattooed: ‘Sorry to Your Future Wife’
If you’re Olivia Dunne, your signature can turn into a permanent piece of art. On Monday, Jan. 13, the 23-year-old former NCAA gymnast—who wrapped up her five-year stint at LSU in April—told her 7.9 TikTok followers about one particular instance at the SEC school where she learned that her autograph was actually tattoo inspiration.
Check out Dunne's TikTok post here!
“I don’t think I’ve ever told this story, but there are some days like today when it randomly dawns on me that somebody, a few years ago, after one of my [gymnastics] meets, asked for my autograph on his ankle and got it tattooed on himself,” the athlete turned model stated in the 20-second long clip on the app.
“This man was a stranger, and I checked my messages, and I saw this,” Dunne continued. The solid-colored background of the post was replaced with a photo of the tattoo, taken from the shin down. The frame displayed Dunne’s autograph above the newly-inked artwork that matched the same script as the former collegiate athlete’s handwriting. Her hand covered her mouth, still in shock from the snap years later.
“Like, I’m sorry to your future wife,” Dunne added, before the backdrop changed to its original neutral hue. “And I’m low-key fake because I forget his name. So if anybody knows who this is, let me know please,” she concluded.
Fans headed to the comment section of the social media mogul's post to share some input on the matter, with one commenter penning, “Why wouldn’t they tat over the actual autograph.” Dunne responded, “Why would they get that tattooed in general 😭.”
Another user decided to chime in with a joke. “That’s Paul Skenes. You can’t fool us,” which earned a like from the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher’s partner.
In fact, when it comes to fan interactions, Skenes has commented on Dunne’s ability to embrace her surging popularity, as the duo—who first linked up during their collegiate careers at LSU—have navigated their professional endeavors together for over two years.
In a joint interview with GQ in April, the two-time MLB All-Star told the publication, “She always handles everything very well—she’s very comfortable to be around for other people who come up and ask to talk, that kind of thing.” He later added that the duo differs in that regard. “I mean, she never says no to a picture. I say no to them,” Skenes declared.