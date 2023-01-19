Shakira’s Latest Single Breaks YouTube Record

The singer’s new track, ‘Vol 53,’ is rumored to be about her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shakira’s latest single might be a diss track, but it’s still a major hit. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” was released by Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap’s YouTube account on Jan. 11. Within three days of its release, the song hit over hit 100 million views on the platform. It broke YouTube’s single-day streaming record with 63 million views in the first 24 hours. The song also hit 14.3 million streams in 24 hours on Spotify.

Shakira’s song is rumored to be about the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s ex, Gerard Piqué. Shakira, 45, and the former professional soccer player split last year due to alleged infidelity. They were together for more than a decade and share two sons, Milan and Sasha. Piqué, 35, is now dating Clara Chia Marti, 23.

Shakira wore a neon pink satin bra with a green top featuring chain designs in the video.

“No hard feelings babe / I wish you good luck ... So much time at the gym / Maybe work out your brain a bit, too ... A she wolf like me isn’t for guys like you,” she sang.

“Vol. 53” debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart and appeared at No. 12 on the Billboard Global 200. The song is predicted to skyrocket even further in the next week.

On Jan. 1, the “Waka Waka” singer shared a screenshot of a message from her notes app to Instagram, reminding fans to know their worth and never settle for less.

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” she wrote. “Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

