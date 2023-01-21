SI Swim Search Model Ella Halikas Rocks a String Blue Jean Bikini Top

Denim-on-denim has never looked so good.

Ella Halikas. John Parra/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If anyone can make denim-on-denim look chic, it’s Ella Halikas. The 2021 SI Swim Search finalist shared a few outfit-of-the-day pics on Instagram on Jan. 19 in a denim bikini top and jean bolero jacket top.

Halikas pared her Revolve Demi Crop Jacket Set ($78) with flowy white pants by Shopo and strappy heels of the same color by RAYE. She accessorized with a small ivory PETA + JANE handbag and beaded hoop earrings.

The model showed off her Y2K-inspired outfit on IG as with a series of pics captured by photographer Niko Tyler as she strutted down a street in Los Angeles.

Halikas playfully captioned her post, “buys a benz and now the paps just won’t leave me alone🤪🤪😂✨ hahah jkjk but this fit was giving early 2000’s popstar & i’m living for it.”

“My favvvvv outfit 🔥🔥🔥,” commented one follower, while another fan piped in with, “Wait this goes SO HARD 💀🔥.”

“Slaaaaay!” wrote one person, while an additional fan added, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING.”

Makeup artist Chloe Schlossmann opted for lilac-hued eyeshadow, winged liner and glossy pink lips for Halikas’s glam, and the model credited her tan artist, Alexandra DiMarchi, for her full-body bronze glow.

Halikas showed off a close-up of her makeup in a TikTok. She wrote, “I don’t think I’ve looked better tbh.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!