‘Off-Campus’ Star Mika Abdalla Brings Effortlessly Cool Energy to Urban Decay’s New Campaign

Mika Abdalla is the face of Urban Decay’s latest collection, and you already know she brought her effortlessly cool energy to the collab!

Known for her breakout role as Allie Hayes (hey, what a cool name!) on the hit Prime Video romance series Off Campus, the actor has been having an incredible year so far. For one, it was announced earlier this summer that Abdalla’s character—who played a side role in the first season—was set to lead the second season. And this week, beloved makeup brand Urban Decay dropped an ad featuring the star, marking her very first beauty campaign.

Humorously named the “Ghosting” trio, a video shared by Urban Decay on Monday, Aug. 3, showcased the new three-piece set with the actor front and center. The clip began as she exited a vehicle, only to be swarmed by paparazzi—that is, until she sprayed the brand’s latest creation in their direction, opting to literally “ghost” them. The rest of the ad continued the same tone, showing the star “ghosting” an unwanted call and spraying a door reading, “hottest man on the internet.”

“The premise of the campaign is transforming a familiar cultural conversation around ‘ghosting’ into an unexpected act of empowerment,” a statement shared with SI Lifestyle said. “Centered around the idea of ghosting what no longer serves you, Mika confidently ghosts the noise (using Urban Decay’s Ghosting Spray) that surrounds the rising star and instantly blurs anything that gets in her way.”

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Shop Urban Decay’s latest collection

If you’re looking to check out the new collection for yourself, the items are available to shop at Ulta, Sephora, Amazon and UrbanDecay.com; however, the Ghosting Paste is currently exclusive to Ulta (though it will expand to more retailers at the start of 2027). Scroll on to learn more about the blurring line so you, like Abdalla, can “ghost” any unwanted makeup moments!

Ghosting Paste Primer | Photos courtesy of Urban Decay

Available in both full and travel sizes, the Ghosting Paste Primer reduces shine and blurs skin texture to craft the ultimate base for your next glam. Per Ulta’s official website, the product provides “grip that’s never sticky,” as well as “matte that’s never dry.”

Ghosting Setting Powder | Photos courtesy of Urban Decay

When it comes to setting your makeup, powder is often an underrated item. Still, it’s just as important as your base, since this step ensures your glam will last all day! The Ghosting Setting Powder promises to do just that, offering 24-hour wear in five shades for a dreamy blurred look.

Ghosting Setting Powder Spray | Photos courtesy of Urban Decay

Finally, don’t skip the setting spray, as this step locks in all your hard work! Urban Decay has long been a fan-favorite brand for this step, with the All Nighter Spray a cult classic for makeup lovers. Their new Ghosting Setting Powder Spray offers a twist on the go-to trend, with “flexible” tinted options to further even out your skin while locking in your glam.

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