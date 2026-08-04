Khloé Kardashian’s ‘The Girls’ Has a Premiere Date: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Attention, reality show lovers! Hulu has officially shared the release date for Khloé Kardashian’s latest project, The Girls, and you will be able to catch all the action sooner than you might think. Keep reading for all the juicy details!

When does The Girls premiere on Hulu?

Mark your calendar, as The Girls will officially premiere on Friday, Aug. 21. You can watch all six episodes when they drop that day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Girls follows Kardashian and her “OG girlfriends who know where all the bodies are buried,” as Good American cofounder described in a teaser trailer for the series. In addition to Kardashian, who also serves as executive producer, the series stars Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nicole Williams English and Yris Palmer.

“The bonds I have with my girls are unbreakable,” Kardashian added of her inner circle. “But what about their bonds with each other? ... It’s going to be a little cliquey without meaning to be. Just because they’re all our besties doesn’t mean they’re all friends with each other.”

How can I watch The Girls trailer?

The teaser-filled trailer promises plenty of drama and more than a few tears. And when Hulu dropped the trailer on its Instagram feed earlier this morning, fans quickly chimed into the comments section with excitement over the upcoming project.

“Woooo!!!!🙌,” Williams English cheered.

“SO EXCITED!!!!” celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley wrote.

“Can’t wait to see my fav WAG’s together again omfg 😭💕,” a fan added, to which the official The Girls on Hulu account chimed, “the reunion we needed.”

“Obsessed already 👏😍,” another comment read.

“Don’t bother me on August 21st I AM SAT,” someone else stated.

What else do we know about The Girls?

In a recent interview with People, Williams English spoke about returning to reality TV and what fans can expect from The Girls. While the model and mom, who is married to former professional football player Larry English, starred on WAGs LA (alongside Pierson and Halcro) back in 2015, this will be the first time she ventures back into reality television territory since then.

“We are like [an] L.A. version of Sex and the City,” Williams English teased. “You’re gonna see a lot of really good fashion, like we’re some fashionable girls on there. A little bit of drama—behind every group, like strong friendship, there’s some drama, obviously. A lot of really cool events that we throw and parties ... and then, you know, the moms, we like to have fun. It’s a mixture of fun, drama, fashion, makeups, breakups, there’s lots going on.”

We can’t wait to tune in!

More SI Lifestyle celebrity news